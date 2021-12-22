Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 83,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 23,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 366,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,771,406. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.