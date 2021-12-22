W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 5.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $16,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,166. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.