Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VYNT opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 753,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

