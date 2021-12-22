Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Up to $63.25

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.25, but opened at $68.26. Voya Financial shares last traded at $66.30, with a volume of 102,393 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

