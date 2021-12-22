Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 13,587 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

