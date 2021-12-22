Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NEOG stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

