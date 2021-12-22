Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $206.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,457.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,436.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

