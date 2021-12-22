Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $275.26 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total transaction of $559,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.13.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

