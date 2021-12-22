Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.