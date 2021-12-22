VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $93,700.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $93,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 981,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,459. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 1,762.1% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

