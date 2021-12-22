Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

