Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 332,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

