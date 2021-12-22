Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

NYSE:V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $414.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

