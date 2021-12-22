Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 25,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 686,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,945,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $414.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

