Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

