Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 1st

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

AIO stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.