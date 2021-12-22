Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $32.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

SPCE opened at $14.50 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

