Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Up 20.1% in November

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

