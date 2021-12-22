ViewRay, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

VRAY stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ViewRay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

