View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.66. View shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 2,917 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,003,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of View by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of View by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 643,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in View by 21.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of View by 11.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,044,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

