View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.66. View shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 2,917 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.
About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
