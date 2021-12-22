Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 80,906 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,906 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of Avery Dennison worth $360,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

