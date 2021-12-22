Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 221,943 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221,943 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.20% of American Financial Group worth $447,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

