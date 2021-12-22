Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,699,320 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $264,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.