Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of AGCO worth $314,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after acquiring an additional 132,315 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

