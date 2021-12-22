Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $333,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $273.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

