Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $409,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 61.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $192.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

