Viant Technology (DSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. "

12/20/2021 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/6/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DSP stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 million and a PE ratio of 0.71. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

