Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $907.15

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 907.15 ($11.99) and traded as low as GBX 426.20 ($5.63). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 435.20 ($5.75), with a volume of 1,116,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.75) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.60) to GBX 485 ($6.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 551.29 ($7.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 453.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

