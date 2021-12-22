Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.81. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

