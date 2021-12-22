Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

