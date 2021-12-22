Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.13. 46,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,932. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

