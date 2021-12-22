Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 179,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,284,388 shares.The stock last traded at $417.71 and had previously closed at $424.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.67 and a 200 day moving average of $409.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

