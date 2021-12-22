Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 179,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,284,388 shares.The stock last traded at $417.71 and had previously closed at $424.39.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.67 and a 200 day moving average of $409.63.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.