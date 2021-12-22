Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $171,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,446. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.