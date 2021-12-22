Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.