Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 202,757 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. 46,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

