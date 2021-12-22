Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $250.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

