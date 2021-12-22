Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $18,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

