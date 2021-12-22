Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 51,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

