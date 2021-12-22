Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.