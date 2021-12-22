Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

