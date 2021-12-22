Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 273,962 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 136,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.25.

