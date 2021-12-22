VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Position Decreased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

