Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,490,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valero Energy by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,804,000 after purchasing an additional 412,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 225,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

