Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

ESS opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

