Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $804.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $802.71 and its 200-day moving average is $814.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

