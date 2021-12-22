Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 35,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

