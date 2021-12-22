Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

