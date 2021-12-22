Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 104.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,370.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,491.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,473.52. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

