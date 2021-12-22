United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

