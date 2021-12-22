United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $31.14.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
