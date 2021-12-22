United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 166,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,451,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $5,877,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $303,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

